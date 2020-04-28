High Times owner scores 13 California marijuana dispensaries

LOS ANGELES — The owner of High Times is going to start selling marijuana after championing its use in the pages of its magazine for nearly half a century.

Hightimes Holding Corp. said Tuesday it is acquiring 13 dispensaries from Harvest Health and Recreation, one of the largest multi-state producers and sellers of cannabis in the United States.

Hightimes said the cash and stock deal valued at $80 million makes Tempe, Arizona-based Harvest a “significant” shareholder in Hightimes, which is preparing to make an initial public offering of stock.