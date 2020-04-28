‘4 Grocery’ bus route offered in Framingham, Natick, and Ashland

Residents of Framingham, Natick, and Ashland have a new transportation option to help them shop for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MetroWest Regional Transit Authority on April 22 initiated a temporary “4 Grocery” bus route for residents in those communities. The service is provided weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The route follows a loop, beginning at the MWRTA’s central hub on Blandin Avenue in Framingham. From there it heads through the densely populated Beaver Street and Second Street area, makes its way to Market Basket in Ashland, and Roche Brothers and Wegmans in Natick, before terminating at MWRTA’s Banana Lot on the north side of the Framingham commuter rail station.