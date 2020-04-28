Boston man arrested for several break-ins, spits on officers, police say

A 39-year-old man who allegedly broke into several businesses in Boston proceeded to spit on officers after he was arrested Monday morning, police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering at the Planet Fitness in Downtown Crossing, Boston police said in a statement. Noises were coming from the building, according to the caller, but officers were unable to locate a suspect when they arrived.

Officers learned that the suspect was wearing an orange t-shirt at the time that he broke into the Planet Fitness, police said. Officers also learned that the suspect, later identified as Richard Lawson, of Boston, was wanted for several other break-ins in the area.