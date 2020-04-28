Boston man arrested for several break-ins, spits on officers, police say

A 39-year-old man who allegedly broke into several businesses in Boston proceeded to spit on officers after he was arrested Monday morning, police said.
Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering at the Planet Fitness in Downtown Crossing, Boston police said in a statement. Noises were coming from the building, according to the caller, but officers were unable to locate a suspect when they arrived.
Officers learned that the suspect was wearing an orange t-shirt at the time that he broke into the Planet Fitness, police said. Officers also learned that the suspect, later identified as Richard Lawson, of Boston, was wanted for several other break-ins in the area.
Several hours after the report, officers spotted Lawson by Washington Street and Water Street, police said. When approached, Lawson began to resist and push the officers. After he was put in handcuffs, Lawson began spitting at the officers. While in the cruiser, he threatened to physically harm the officers and continued to try to spit on them.
Lawson is facing charges of breaking and entering, threats to commit a crime, and assault and battery on a police officer, police said. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.
Additional charges could be pending, police said.
