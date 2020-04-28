Brown’s Paxson has people buzzing after she calls for colleges to reopen

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can definitely use a haircut. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 7,708 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, and 233 residents had died. There were 266 people in the hospital, 81 in intensive care, and 56 were on ventilators. We also know that 452 people have been discharged from the hospital.

ONE MORE THING: Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project that today is the peak for hospital resources needed in Rhode Island, although their estimates are based on significantly higher needs than the state has shown so far.

By now, you have probably read Brown University President Christina Paxson’s provocative op-ed in The New York Times calling the reopening of colleges and universities this fall to be a “national priority.” Judging by my e-mail inbox and social media, there’s a good chance you have an opinion on her opinion.

That’s exactly what she was hoping for.

In a brief telephone interview on Monday, Paxson said her goal was to start a conversation about what the fall semester should look like for higher education institutions around the country, not to lay out a plan for how every school should reopen.

In fact, while Paxson is hopeful that Brown students will return to campus, she acknowledged that a final decision has not been made. She said the university is developing a timeline that includes several triggers that will help determine if it will reopen, and the ability to secure rapid, affordable testing remains one of the key factors.

“The later we can make decisions, the better we can do,” Paxson said.

Of course, that level of uncertainty brings additional challenges. Students and their parents are asking her every day whether the university will reopen. Harvard said yesterday that classes will resume in the fall, but it said its planning includes a scenario where all learning will be conducted remotely.

In the op-ed, Paxson suggested that some colleges that don’t open in the fall will be forced to close permanently because they won’t be able to withstand a loss of revenue that comes with fall tuition payments. She said Brown is not at risk of going belly up, but layoffs are not out of the question.

But what if she’s wrong? Some of the backlash that she has faced from the op-ed has centered around the question of what happens if the coronavirus returns with force in the fall the way the Spanish flu did a century ago.

Paxson acknowledged that it’s a legitimate concern, but she said that’s another reason why it’s important to begin having the conversation now.

“We’re not making one plan, we’re making many plans,” she said.

NEED TO KNOW

NEED TO KNOW

⚓ The Globe’s Peter Abraham talked to Larry Lucchino from the PawSox about how the team’s final season at McCoy Stadium has been disrupted by the coronavirus. Although questions have been raised about Worcester’s ability to build a new ballpark by next season, Lucchino said the team is “committed to Worcester and Central Mass.”

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo has laid out her initial plans for reopening Rhode Island’s economy. Ed Fitzpatrick has the details here.

⚓ The veterans’ home in Bristol has at least 12 residents who have been infected with the coronavirus.

⚓ Good news from CVS: The company will offer coronavirus testing at up to 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May, with the goal of process 1.5 million tests per month.

⚓ Check out the Globe’s creative piece on the best ways to improve sports.

⚓This former URI kicker was drafted by the Patriots, but now he’s facing questions about a controversial tattoo on his arm.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓The state Ethics Commission may rule today on whether Governor Raimondo violated the code of ethics for her role in IGT’s lottery contract negotiation with the state.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will unveil his budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

⚓ At 1 p.m., URI is hosting a webinar on how to develop key news literacy skills.

⚓ Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.