Former R.I. representative-elect charged with felony embezzlement

PROVIDENCE -- Laufton Ascencao, a Bristol Democrat who won a General Assembly seat in 2018 but resigned before taking office, has been charged with embezzlement of funds from the Rhode Island chapter of the Sierra Club.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office on Tuesday also charged the former House District 68 representative-elect with failing to report campaign expenditures on campaign finance filings and failing to appoint a treasurer to certify his campaign filings in 2017 and 2018.

Ascencao is accused of diverting $16,379 from the checking account of the Rhode Island chapter of the Sierra Club while he was serving as treasurer of that organization. Prosecutors say he used that money to pay for expenses during his 2018 campaign for state representative of House District 68, which includes parts of Bristol and Warren.