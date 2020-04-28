Gloucester lifts ban on recreational use of public boat ramps

Gloucester has lifted a temporary ban on the use of its public landings and boat ramps by recreational boaters.
The city’s Board of Health voted unanimously April 27 to reopen the facilities under specified rules to protect public health, effective April 28.
The board had voted April 15 to ban access to the waterfront facilities until protective measures were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at those locations. The April 15 order allowed continued use of the facilities by commercial and emergency vessels.
While the ban is lifted, “We urge all residents to continue to practice strict social distancing guidelines and limit non-essential activities while Massachusetts remains under a stay-at-home advisory,” Public Health Director Karin Carroll said in a statement.
Advertisement
Among the rules governing the reopening of the facilities are that only one boat may access and use the landings and ramps at a time.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.