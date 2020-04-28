Hull restricts parking to town residents and their guests

In an effort to cut down on crowds gathering at the beach, Hull is restricting parking along all town roads to residents and their guests, and limiting parking to 30 minutes in all business districts.

The temporary parking restrictions were announced by Police Chief John Dunn on April 24, and will run through June 15.

The town also closed the commuter boat parking lot at Pemberton Point and the student and faculty parking area at Hull High School. Nearby parking in the area called “The Gut,” at the end of Hull’s peninsula, will be restricted to 30 minutes for residents only.