Laconia, N.H., delays annual motorcycle rally amid coronavirus pandemic

In a statement posted to Facebook, organizers said the Laconia City Council voted Monday night to push the rally back from its originally scheduled week of June 13-21 to a new date of Aug. 22-Aug. 30.

The annual Laconia Motorcyle Week in Laconia, N.H, which bills itself as the world’s oldest motorcycle rally, has been postponed from June to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic , organizers said.

The annual rally, which has corporate sponsors and draws thousands of motorcyclists to the city of roughly 16,400 residents, dates back to 1916, according to its official website.

Advertisement

That year, the site says, “the first group of gypsy tour riders made the trek up US Route 3, a mostly dirt road that wound its way through the mountains, valleys and straightaways of rural New Hampshire. Back then, a trip to Laconia, a popular tourist destination even then, was a day-long trip and an even bigger commitment on two-wheels. What made the trip worth it was the camaraderie, fresh air, accessibility and, most importantly, scenery.”

Reactions to the postponement were mixed on the organizers’ Facebook page.

“See yeah in August!!" one man commented in response to the delay. “Happy that it’s still going on can’t wait to go. Better to be safe than sorry especially since people come from all over to bike week. The virus is not as bad in NH as it is in other states. So I’m all for keeping the virus impact low in NH. Might not be a popular vote amongst most people but it is what it is.”

But another commenter voiced opposition.

“Bad decision,” the man wrote. “That’s a big hit for the area, the rooms are scarce in mid August and the area is already swarming with people. Would make much more sense to have it in June during a slower period.”

Advertisement

As of Monday, there were 1,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, according to state data. Sixty people had died from the virus as of Monday, and 798 people had recovered, the data said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.