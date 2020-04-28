Nantucket leaders to seasonal residents: Welcome back. Now stay home for 14 days

The instructions for seasonal residents was endorsed by the town of Nantucket, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce, The letter is posted on the Nantucket Cottage Hospital website.

As of last Wednesday, Nantucket had nine confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Seasonal residents moving to Nantucket are being asked to arrive prepared to self-quarantine for 14 days, urged not to host or attend house parties and to wear face masks in public so the island can continue to limit the impact of COVID-19 there.

“Spring is here, flowers abound, your homes wait for your return, and so far, the island has largely been spared from the catastrophic spread of COVID-19,” the posting reads. “Nantucket has the chance to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic as a public health success story, with our population safe and healthy.”

But the officials said they are concerned the public health status could be undermined if new arrivals on the Island with a year round population of about 17,600 bring the virus with them and also fail to follow “best practices” outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and other public health agencies.

“We want to ensure that the measures which have so far kept our community safe are embraced and practiced by all those coming to Nantucket,” the posting reads. “We know this season will be unlike any that came before it, and it will take some time for all of us to adjust to the new normal.”

The advisory wants seasonal residents to:

- Arrive with all the food, all their prescriptions and anything else necessary to self-quarantine for 14 days. And upon arriving on the island, go direct to final destination without stopping

“It is best to go directly to your destination and not stop elsewhere on the island on the way.”

- Wear masks “in public places when physical distancing is difficult.”

- Don’t be a social host. "Refrain from hosting or attending private home parties or large gatherings. Instead, order take-out food or have it delivered from local restaurants.

- Wash hands frequently and disinfect heavily used surfaces.

- Don’t be a frequent shopper. “Limit trips to the grocery store.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming the many people who help make Nantucket a special place," the officials said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.