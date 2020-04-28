Needham to require face coverings as of May 1

The Needham Board of Health adopted an emergency order Tuesday requiring people to wear face coverings while at businesses, work sites, and government buildings starting Friday, officials said.
The requirement takes effect May 1 at 6:01 a.m. and will remain in effect through June 16, the board said in a statement.
Employees will be required to wear a face covering when interacting within the public or whenever they are within six feet of a co-worker or customer, according to the emergency order.
People are also required to wear a face covering while entering, exiting, or in a common area of a residential or commercial building complex with more than two units, the statement said.
Advertisement
The order does not apply to anyone younger than five years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask with assistance, the order said. It also does not apply to outdoor settings where people are staying six feet away from each other.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.