Needham to require face coverings as of May 1

The Needham Board of Health adopted an emergency order Tuesday requiring people to wear face coverings while at businesses, work sites, and government buildings starting Friday, officials said.

The requirement takes effect May 1 at 6:01 a.m. and will remain in effect through June 16, the board said in a statement.

Employees will be required to wear a face covering when interacting within the public or whenever they are within six feet of a co-worker or customer, according to the emergency order.