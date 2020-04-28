A principal of the year becomes Scituate’s school superintendent

The Scituate School Committee named William Burkhead — the state’s Principal of the Year in 2018 — as the town’s new superintendent of schools.
Burkhead replaces Ron Griffin, who is leaving at the end of the school year when his initial three-year contract expires.
Twenty-five people applied for the job after the search process began in January. The School Committee voted to give Burkhead the position at its April 27 telephone meeting.
Burkhead, a Plymouth resident, has been principal of Monomoy High School in Harwich since July of 2014, and was previously principal of Normandin Middle School in New Bedford and assistant principal and athletic director at Plymouth North High School.
He was named Principal of the Year in 2018 by the Massachusetts Secondary School Administrators’ Association, which cited his focus on building a supportive school culture at Monomoy.
A graduate of Springfield College with advanced education degrees from Bridgewater State, he began his career as a high school physical education and health teacher and head football coach.
The other finalists for the Scituate superintendent job were James Mealey, assistant superintendent for finance and operations in North Andover; and Andrew Stephens, principal of Lexington High School, who was previously principal of Duxbury High School.
