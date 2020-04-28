A principal of the year becomes Scituate’s school superintendent

The Scituate School Committee named William Burkhead — the state’s Principal of the Year in 2018 — as the town’s new superintendent of schools.

Burkhead replaces Ron Griffin, who is leaving at the end of the school year when his initial three-year contract expires.

Twenty-five people applied for the job after the search process began in January. The School Committee voted to give Burkhead the position at its April 27 telephone meeting.