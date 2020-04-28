Republican candidate Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung says she tested positive for COVID-19

In an interview, Fenton-Fung said she has been working the last few weeks at rehabilitation centers that need staff, and she has treated patients with the coronavirus.

CRANSTON -- Republican activist Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung -- a Rhode Island Hospital physical therapist who is running for the House seat held by Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello and who is married to Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung -- said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she developed a dry cough on Monday morning, so she got tested at the CVS Health rapid testing site outside the Twin River casino in Lincoln, and the test came back positive.

“A lot of us in health care assume we are going to get it at some point, and my some point is now,” Fenton-Fung said. “It’s part of the job.”

She said her symptoms are mild and she does not have a fever. “I only have an annoying dry cough,” she said. “I actually feel pretty good.”

Fenton-Fung said the coronavirus will not stop her from campaigning for the House District 15 seat. “I will have more time at home to work on strategy for a couple of weeks,” she said.

At age 39, Fenton-Fung said she has no underlying health conditions that would put at her greater risk from the virus.

She said Mayor Fung will remain under quarantine at home for 14 days. In a statement, they said the mayor has no symptoms and will not be tested until he does show symptoms, in accordance with state Department of Health guidelines.

“Mayor Fung will work full-time from home and self isolate during this time, including broadcasting the State of the City speech and budget introduction live from their kitchen on Thursday night,” Fung and Fenton-Fung said in the statement.

“The Fungs wish to remind everyone that despite their best adherence to PPE (personal protective equpment) and social distancing protocols, this virus has proven to be relentless,” the statement said. “Continue to follow (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and take advantage of statewide testing opportunities if symptoms arise to help with early detection.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com