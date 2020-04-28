Revere expands food assistance program during pandemic

Expanding its food assistance program for local residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Revere on April 28 began distributing 1,000 prepared meals a day from the Rumney Marsh Academy building on American Legion Highway (Route 60).

The free “Grab and Go” meal packages will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. to all who need them until supplies run out for the day. Those picking up a meal are encouraged to drive up in their vehicles, but people on foot also are welcome.

Also through its food aid program, the city provides free take-home breakfasts and lunches for school students — distributed twice weekly at two sites — while with First Congregational Church Revere the city operates a weekly food pantry at Rumney Marsh Academy.