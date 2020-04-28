Slight drop in deaths and COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island for first time in weeks

When it comes to the daily reports of fatalities and positive cases, Rhode Island hasn’t seen numbers this low since April 8, when there were five deaths and 220 new cases.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is speaking in a live televised news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. about the state’s response to COVID-19.

PROVIDENCE -- Six more Rhode Islanders have died and 218 more have tested positive for coronavirus, -- the first sign of a decrease in daily deaths and new cases in nearly three weeks, according to the latest data posted Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

That was before Raimondo revealed the state’s model predicting that Rhode Island could see the COVID-19 outbreak peak on May 3 -- next Monday -- with a “best estimate" 2,120 deaths by October.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has killed 239 Rhode Islanders -- mainly residents of nursing homes -- and infected 7,926, since the first case was detected in the state on March 1.

Rhode Island has so far run 57,693 tests for coronavirus, including 1,808 just on Monday. The number of tests has essentially doubled in the last two weeks, as have the number of people who’ve tested positive.

As of Tuesday, there were 266 people hospitalized with the respiratory illness, with 84 of those in intensive care units and 55 on ventilators, according to the Health Department. That number has held steady since Monday.

Nearly three-dozen nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as the Rhode Island Veterans Home have had clusters of cases, and 19 have had residents die, according to Health data.

