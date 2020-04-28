Speed, fishing restrictions extended in Cape Cod Bay so right whale calves can safely feed

Fishermen cannot set any commercial or recreational fixed gear in most areas of Cape Cod Bay until May 7, the division wrote in a statement. Gear is also prohibited in waters north of Cape Cod on Stellwagen Bank until May 8, the division said.

Seasonal fishing restrictions and speed limits in most parts of Cape Cod Bay have been extended to protect North Atlantic right whale calves as they continue to feed in the region, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries said Monday.

Vessels smaller than 65 feet long must move slower than 10 knots while traveling through the bay until May 7, and vessels that are 65 feet long or larger must follow this limit until May 15, the division said.

Law enforcement and emergency workers who are traveling through the bay on official duties, and small vessels operating in the Barnstable, Wellfleet, Kingston, Duxbury, or Plymouth harbors, are exempt from this rule.

Small vessel extended speed restriction areas in Cape Cod Bay.

The restrictions were extended to protect young whales and their mothers from getting entangled in fishing gear or struck by passing vessels while they feed on zooplankton in the area.

The Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies spotted five right whales, including two pairs of mothers with their calves, swimming near the surface of southern Cape Cod Bay during an aerial survey Saturday, the division said.

Mothers are typically seen with their calves in Cape Cod Bay during late April and early May after most adult whales have already passed through the bay and into feeding grounds near Maine and Canada, officials said. The first mother and calf in the bay this year were seen off of Race Point in Provincetown on April 12.

Mothers don’t usually stay in Cape Cod Bay with their calves for long and are known to swim to unpredictable places, the division said.

Fishing and speed restrictions could change after researchers reassess the number of whales in the bay during upcoming aerial surveys, officials said.

“The presence of these mother/calf pairs elevates the need for conservative management,” the division said in a statement. "Right whales are critically endangered species and their population has been decreasing since 2010 due to continued mortality and low birth rates.”

Ten new North Atlantic right whale calves have been born this year, officials said. While this may be a slight increase from birthing rates in previous years, new research shows North Atlantic right whales still only number around 400 and are suffering far more than right whales in other parts of the world.

Officials said more than 60 percent of the known North Atlantic right whale population has been spotted off of Massachusetts during late winter and early spring in recent years.

