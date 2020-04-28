State Police look for pickup that dragged trooper in Taunton

A Massachusetts state trooper suffered minor injuries after he was briefly dragged by a pickup truck during a traffic stop in Taunton Tuesday night, officials said.
The search was on late Tuesday night for a 32-year-old Dorchester man who was driving the 2019 Dodge Ram with New York license plates, State Police said in a statement.
He had pulled over the truck on Route 140 near the Mobil Gas Station at 8:17 p.m. He had gotten outside the cruiser and was “taking enforcement action,” when the suspect drove off and pulled the trooper , Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
He was dragged a short distance before coming free from the truck, State Police said. The truck then fled the scene.
The trooper continued working his shift, according to the statement.
The search for the suspect and vehicle is ongoing.