State Police look for pickup that dragged trooper in Taunton

A Massachusetts state trooper suffered minor injuries after he was briefly dragged by a pickup truck during a traffic stop in Taunton Tuesday night, officials said.

The search was on late Tuesday night for a 32-year-old Dorchester man who was driving the 2019 Dodge Ram with New York license plates, State Police said in a statement.

He had pulled over the truck on Route 140 near the Mobil Gas Station at 8:17 p.m. He had gotten outside the cruiser and was “taking enforcement action,” when the suspect drove off and pulled the trooper , Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.