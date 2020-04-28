Transit police ask for public’s help identifying suspect following assault at Downtown Crossing station

Transit police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that left a person seriously injured at the Downtown Crossing station Sunday night.
The assault occurred around 9 p.m., Transit police said in a statement. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a black NBA sweatshirt with green pants. Officials said the suspect’s foot was used in the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at (617) 222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873 or can be submitted through the SeeSay app.
