Transit police ask for public’s help identifying suspect following assault at Downtown Crossing station

Transit police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that left a person seriously injured at the Downtown Crossing station Sunday night.

The assault occurred around 9 p.m., Transit police said in a statement. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a black NBA sweatshirt with green pants. Officials said the suspect’s foot was used in the assault.