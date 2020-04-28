Under the radar, Democrats hand Trump a huge gift

The New York Elections Board effectively canceled the state’s presidential primary next month. They cited the fact that Senator Bernie Sanders had suspended his campaign and endorsed former vice president Joe Biden. To them, state law is clear: suspended candidates don’t need to be on the ballot. The problem: Sanders wished to remain on all ballots going forward in order to accumulate delegates to rewrite rules and the platform at the Democratic National Convention.

While Americans were rightly focused on coronavirus, officials in New York state made a decision Monday that took their otherwise irrelevant primary next month and turned it into a rallying cry both for progressives and for something President Trump can exploit.

The chair of the board said holding a presidential primary was “a beauty contest” that would put voters and elections officials at risk of spreading the disease. On one level that makes sense. But the entire New York primary isn’t canceled, only the presidential primary was removed.

In fact, in 42 of the state’s 62 counties, there will be primaries for state and local elections.

Understandably, Sanders supporters blasted the move. His senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement it was “an outrage, a blow to American democracy.” The head of Our Revolution, the nonprofit aligned with Sanders, said it will “lead to attacks” on the Democratic Party as a whole.

What is clear is that this all plays right into Donald Trump’s hands.

Many times over the course of the last year, in particular, Trump has tried to divide Democrats by saying the party has it out for Sanders. Just last month he suggested that the 2020 election was “rigged” against Sanders.

There is some truth to the fact that the Democratic National Committee tipped the scales as much as they could toward Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, as spelled out in a book by former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazille after the election.

Had the elections board decided not to cancel the presidential primary, it is hard to see how Trump would get to comment on it at all. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had already announced that primary ballots would be mailed out so voters wouldn’t have to show up in person. Biden would probably win big. Sanders would have picked up some delegates. There would be largely nothing to see. Need proof: Wyoming held an entirely mail-in Democratic presidential primary last week. Did you hear about that election? It went about as expected. Biden won with 72 percent of the vote.

In addition to sowing Democratic divisions, Democrats just set a rhetorical precedent for Trump. After all, if New York Democrats can just cancel an election, there is nothing stopping Trump from throwing out the idea that the general election should be canceled or postponed. (There is something stopping Trump from actually doing this, namely the US Constitution which gives only Congress that power. And Trump said Monday, “I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3rd. It’s a good number.”)

At the very least, the whole New York decision was an unnecessary shot in the foot for Democrats at the very time when Joe Biden has never looked better in general election polling.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.