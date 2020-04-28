10 dead, 103 infected with coronavirus at South Boston nursing home

Marian Manor Nursing Home has finished testing nearly all its residents and found 103 positives, though “a significant portion of the COVID-19 positive residents remain asymptomatic,” administrators said in a statement.

Ten residents at a South Boston nursing home have died from the novel coronavirus and more than 100 are infected, administrators said Tuesday.

“We are saddened to report that 10 residents who tested COVID-positive have passed away,” they added. “We have expressed our sympathy to their families and we share in their grief.”

US Representative Stephen F. Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, said he, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and other officials have been in daily contact with Marian Manor administrators.

Advertisement

“From the outset, they have recognized the seriousness of COVID-19 and have taken all the necessary steps to create a safe environment for their residents and staff, all while providing the type of highly personal care necessary for their residents,” Lynch said in the statement.

“We remain committed, along with my colleagues in the state and city, to working with Marian Manor to assure that they have the supplies, access to testing, staff and other resources necessary to continue caring for the seniors of our community.”

The home, which is overseen by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, has responded since the onset of the pandemic by promoting hygiene, infection control, and social distancing practices, according to the statement.

The facility has expanded access to personal protective equipment for staff and begun screening all employees for illness prior to each shift, administrators said. After the first residents tested positive for the virus, the home designated one unit for coronavirus care and assigned dedicated groups of staff to work there, they said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.