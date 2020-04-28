Boston Children’s Hospital to lead coronavirus studies

That data will be provided to the CDC in almost real time, and up to 400 of the patients will be closely monitored, including the routine collection of blood and respiratory samples, the hospital said.

The $2.1 million nationwide Overcoming COVID-19 study, funded and overseen by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will collect data from 800 patients hospitalized at more than 35 children’s hospitals across the country, the hospital said.

Boston Children’s Hospital will lead two studies investigating why most children and young adults infected with the novel coronavirus don’t become seriously ill, while some others do, the hospital said Tuesday.

“Our major goals are to understand why some children get very ill with COVID-19 and why most children aren’t getting sick in the same numbers as adults,” Dr. Adrienne Randolph, a senior critical care physician at Children’s Hospital and the study’s principal investigator, said in the statement.

“Based on what we know about other viruses, such as influenza, we would expect children to be the first to get sick and have more severe disease,” Randolph continued. “If we can understand what protects kids, we may get clues as to why older people are so susceptible.”

The Overcoming COVID-19 study will involve patients in ICUs, intermediate care units, and general wards, Children’s said. Some participating facilities will include patients who are infected but have no symptoms and patients with the flu, for comparison, the hospital said.

A separate initiative at the hospital, called Taking on COVID-19 Together, will examine the DNA of coronavirus patients, looking for variations that make people more or less susceptible to becoming ill, Children’s said. That initiative will also create a bank of tissue samples for researchers, minimizing the need for repeated gathering of samples and thus saving personal protective gear, the hospital said.

“It’s possible some children will have underlying immune deficiencies that this virus reveals,” Randolph said. “But we don’t want to make a lot of assumptions about the genetics, because no one really knows what might make people susceptible.”

Children’s Hospital has 13 patients with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care, according to data released by the state on Tuesday.

Researchers at Children’s are also conducting other studies related to COVID-19, including an effort to develop a vaccine, the hospital said.

