Governor Baker extends business closure order, stay-at-home advisory until May 18

“I know pushing these dates back a couple of weeks is probably not what many people want to hear,” he said at a State House news conference. “We all look forward to stepping in front of this podium to tell you that we’re starting to open for business. I know that we’ll get there soon, but we have to be smart about how we do it and recognize and understand that there are risks associated with going back too soon."

Saying that Massachusetts is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that he is extending his order closing non-essential businesses and his stay-at-home advisory for residents until May 18. They had been slated to expire on May 4.

He also extended the state order banning gatherings of 10 people or more.

Baker said medical and infectious disease experts have said the measures had been successful in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,000 state residents in less than six weeks.

“Letting up too early on things we know are working,” he said, is “not the right way to finish this fight.”

Baker said that while hospitalization rates, a critical benchmark for reopening the economy, have plateaued, they have not started to fall. About 3,900 people are currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

“There’s literally no one in the health care world or the public health world or the infectious disease world who thinks you can open the door ... if you haven’t seen any negative downward trend on any of those key measures,” said Baker, who has also said he is scrutinizing the data on coronavirus infections.

He said a newly-created reopening advisory board would formulate ways for the state to take “swift, smart, and appropriate action” to reopen once the data shows it’s safe to do so.

Baker noted that the reopening will be “phased” and said in other countries, businesses have adopted new strategies to make work safer, such as staggered work schedules.

Baker says he knows the shutdown has caused severe economic hardship for many residents. “People have lost their jobs, their careers, and in some cases, their businesses that they’ve worked on for many years,” Baker said. “Not acting, however, was not an option.” In the absence of a vaccine or effective treatment, he said, “Those decisions were made to save lives.”

In other developments at the news conference:

- Asked about reports of a Worcester pastor who held a service over the weekend, Baker said closing houses of worship as part of the emergency order was a hard decision, but “I’m also very sympathetic to the fact that lots of data from around the globe” where there were no constraints on services showed “the virus went all over the place.” He said he expected houses of worship to work with the reopening advisory board to develop a strategy going forward.

Earlier Tuesday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Boston must “err on the side of caution” in determining when to reopen the city amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during an appearance on CNN around 11:15 a.m., Walsh said “we still have some work to do here” before the city can reopen non-essential businesses and loosen restrictions around public gatherings.

He said city officials over the next two to three weeks will be “looking at the data” on the virus “very closely.”

“I do think it’s important for us to err on the side of caution," Walsh told CNN host John King, adding that the city will keep its restrictions in place for as long as necessary to combat the spread of the virus.

Walsh said he spoke with Governor Charlie Baker earlier Tuesday morning, and “we had a really good conversation ... about how we’re going to move forward. I think there’s an opportunity for us here to look at how we reopen, don’t get too far ahead of the game, understanding that the data might not back up some of what we want to do here.”

On Monday, Baker urged caution about lifting the heavy restrictions designed to limit the virus’s spread and warned against comparing Massachusetts to other, less-ravaged states now loosening their own restraints.

The 104 deaths reported statewide Monday pushed the number of Massachusetts residents who have died of the virus to 3,003. There are now 56,400 confirmed cases, a jump of 1,524 from the previous day.

More than half the fatalities have occurred in long-term-care facilities, underlining the virus’s “lethal grip” on homes for the elderly, said Baker, whose administration made available another $130 million in funding for nursing homes Monday. The money would go toward staffing, purchasing protective equipment, and other measures to fight the virus.

