Italy’s coronavirus cases pass 200,000 since start of outbreak

Italy saw the number of total coronavirus cases surpass the 200,000 mark on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte came under fire from coalition allies for charting a cautious easing of a national lockdown.

Civil protection authorities reported 2,091 new cases for the 24-hour period compared with 1,739 a day earlier. Confirmed cases now total 201,505 in Italy, the original European epicenter of the outbreak. The number of recovered patients rose by 2,317 to 68,941.

Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, who heads the coalition’s small Italy Alive party, members of the center-left Democratic Party and regional leaders criticized Conte’s plan for a limited easing on May 4 from a lockdown that’s shuttered all non-essential businesses as too slow and unclear. The government estimates that gross domestic product will fall by 8 percent this year. Bloomberg Economics forecasts the economy will shrink by 13 percent.