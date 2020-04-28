Maine reports no new deaths, 17 new coronavirus cases

Maine reported no new deaths and 17 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday morning as the state’s death toll remains at 51 and case count rises to 1,040.
Only two additional people have been hospitalized since Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. A total of 163 people have been hospitalized, with 33 currently in the hospital.
Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are in critical care and seven are on ventilators, officials said. Throughout the state, 158 ICU beds and 314 ventilators are available.
Of the total confirmed cases, 585 people have recovered, an uptick of 36 since Monday, officials said.
Cumberland County has reported the most deaths in the state with 24, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 11 deaths, followed by York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.
Cumberland has reported 466 coronavirus cases, also the most of any county in Maine, officials said. York and Waldo trail with 200 cases and 103 cases, respectively.
