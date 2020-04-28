Maine reports no new deaths, 17 new coronavirus cases

Maine reported no new deaths and 17 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday morning as the state’s death toll remains at 51 and case count rises to 1,040.

Only two additional people have been hospitalized since Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. A total of 163 people have been hospitalized, with 33 currently in the hospital.

Of the hospitalized patients, 17 are in critical care and seven are on ventilators, officials said. Throughout the state, 158 ICU beds and 314 ventilators are available.