Mass. Dental Society to dentists: put off elective, non-urgent care until May 18 amid coronavirus pandemic

The site says the group’s leadership met Friday to discuss COVID-19 guidance for members, and the organization “strongly recommends that Massachusetts dentists close their practices to patients seeking elective and non-urgent care until May 18.”

Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency order shuttering nonessential businesses and advising people to stay home except to get necessary items such as food and medication is currently slated to expire May 4.

He said Monday that officials are examining COVID-19 data to determine whether to extend the order, which exempts medical facilities such as dental offices.

In a prior advisory, the Dental Society listed a number of procedures classified as “not immediately necessary,” including routine fillings that don’t address or prevent pain or restore normal oral functioning; crown and bridge cases that don’t involve severe decay or pain; recall exams and cleaning; dentures; all orthodontic procedures, including aligner therapy, that don’t address infection or restore oral function, aren’t related to trauma, or don’t relieve pain; cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry; and teeth whitening.

The advisory said procedures that are necessary and could be viewed as emergencies to be addressed immediately include toothaches involving fractured teeth with associated pain and severe decay; symptomatic endodontics; completion of cases, at a doctor’s discretion, that are in temporary stages; periodontal and endodontic abscesses; suture removal; orthodontics limited to trauma and trauma from orthodontic appliances such as wires and brackets; fractured prosthesis and limited adjustments; and extraction of symptomatic teeth “that likely do not require surgical intervention.”

“We strongly encourage dentists to consider all non-interventional treatments — such as prescribing antibiotics, appropriate pain killers, anti-microbial mouth rinses — prior to initiating any treatments,” the advisory said.

If treatment is necessary, the notice said, dental offices should take “added infection control mechanisms” including preoperative mouthwash for patients; comprehensive use of rubber dam isolation and high-speed evacuation; strict adherence to OSHA materials guidelines; and strict adherence to proper hand hygiene and protocols for clinical gown and personal protective equipment use.

The advisory said patients with COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health, must delay dental treatment and seek immediate medical care.

“Please consider using all prescriptive tools necessary to delay treatment until further clearance and understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic is conveyed, and more supplies and training are available,” the advisory said. “Providers, staff, and patients should discuss the possibility of asymptomatic spread of COVID-19, without known exposures or contacts prior to initiating any dental treatment.”

As of Monday, there were 56,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths, according to state statistics.

