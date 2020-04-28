Pentagon releases videos of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ that some claim are extraterrestrial, sending Twitter into a tizzy

The Pentagon on Monday officially unclassified three videos taken by US Navy pilots showing “unidentified aerial phenomena,” known as UFOs, and Twitter was here for it.
Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked videos taken by U.S. Navy pilots that show ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,' which some claim are UFOs pic.twitter.com/Yb7NYulgJ0— Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2020
The videos, released by a private company between Dec. 2017 and March 2018, show what appear to be unidentified flying objects moving rapidly while being recorded by infrared cameras. The Navy acknowledged the veracity of the videos in September of last year, and the Pentagon officially released them Monday “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.
But the Pentagon’s announcement prompted a mini Twitter storm late Monday night. Between the coronavirus pandemic, global lockdowns, and an economic recession, many took to the social media platform to ask: Can 2020 chill?
Here are some clever posts that circulated the internet Monday night.
2020 so far:— Margianta Surahman (@margianta) April 28, 2020
✔ US - Iran almost had a WW III
✔ Global #COVID19 pandemic
✔Pentagon released official UFO videos
What a time to live in.pic.twitter.com/mz2FhV5Y40
Just when we make jokes about aliens not existing then boom#PENTAGON #UFOs pic.twitter.com/vD9sqjypDm— Mixed Emotions (@NaughtyXtension) April 28, 2020
SIGN OF THE TIMES— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) April 28, 2020
The Pentagon released footage today proving UFOs are real.
Yet no-one gave a f*ck.
Rather talk about Trump and lockdown.
I bet the Aliens are perplexed. pic.twitter.com/K4PrAqiSNh
#UFOs— swerve 🥢 (@swerveee) April 28, 2020
Everyone 2 months ago: Damn 2020's been crazy, what's next, aliens exist?
The Pentagon: pic.twitter.com/tQd9dXAeO3
Pentagon: So...don’t freak out but UFOs are real.— Alyssa!!! Cole (@AlyssaColeLit) April 28, 2020
Us, having dealt with 2020 thus far: pic.twitter.com/WTAf6HhXxF
The pentagon confirmed UFOs exist? pic.twitter.com/MEijswpNZf— $𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖒 (@SalemGrimes) April 28, 2020
Pentagon officially releases these videos of #UFOs or 'unexplained aerial phenomena'. 2020 is turning out more like a hollywood apocalyptic movie. pic.twitter.com/DEy7CYIkzH— Kolkatar cheley (@kolkatar_cheley) April 28, 2020
when 2020 can’t get any worse the pentagon releases videos of ufos #UFO #PENTAGON pic.twitter.com/3ZBqRY9NZ5— Brogan (@broganmartin_) April 28, 2020
