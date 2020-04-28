Pentagon releases videos of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ that some claim are extraterrestrial, sending Twitter into a tizzy

The Pentagon on Monday officially unclassified three videos taken by US Navy pilots showing “unidentified aerial phenomena,” known as UFOs, and Twitter was here for it.

The videos, released by a private company between Dec. 2017 and March 2018, show what appear to be unidentified flying objects moving rapidly while being recorded by infrared cameras. The Navy acknowledged the veracity of the videos in September of last year, and the Pentagon officially released them Monday “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.