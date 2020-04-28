fb-pixel

Pentagon releases videos of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ that some claim are extraterrestrial, sending Twitter into a tizzy

“2020 is turning out to be more like a Hollywood apocalyptic movie.”

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated April 28, 2020, an hour ago
Still image from one of the 2015 videos.
Still image from one of the 2015 videos.Department of Defense

The Pentagon on Monday officially unclassified three videos taken by US Navy pilots showing “unidentified aerial phenomena,” known as UFOs, and Twitter was here for it.

The videos, released by a private company between Dec. 2017 and March 2018, show what appear to be unidentified flying objects moving rapidly while being recorded by infrared cameras. The Navy acknowledged the veracity of the videos in September of last year, and the Pentagon officially released them Monday “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

But the Pentagon’s announcement prompted a mini Twitter storm late Monday night. Between the coronavirus pandemic, global lockdowns, and an economic recession, many took to the social media platform to ask: Can 2020 chill?

Here are some clever posts that circulated the internet Monday night.



Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.