Two South Shore communities stand out with the state’s highest number of coronavirus cases

A flashing digital marquee posted near the downtown bus depot tells of the city’s latest priorities : Brockton curfew at 9 p.m. Essential employees only. Wear a mask.

Now the community is grappling with a fast-moving pandemic, and the alarming distinction of being second only to Chelsea in having the state’s highest rate of infections — and second only to Boston in overall cases.

BROCKTON — Earlier this year, the biggest news in Brockton was the inauguration of Mayor Robert Sullivan, and speculation of how the newly-minted executive would reshape city government.

In the past month, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Brockton surged from the single digits to 115. Over 1,800 residents are being treated for the virus. The nearby municipality of Randolph, where 26 people have died of coronavirus complications, also has one of the state’s highest rates.

Both communities face similar challenges of containing a highly contagious virus among its population — many of whom are part of vibrant immigrant or low-income families that live in close quarters and are part of blue-collar and social services industries that require continued outside interactions with the public.

Brockton and Randolph are among the most diverse communities in the state: Census data shows about 40 percent of its residents are black, roughly 10 percent Hispanic, and about one-third are foreign born.

But on the South Shore, Brockton’s coronavirus numbers remain the highest — and are likely also fueled by its concentration of five nursing homes, each with more than 30 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Many in this city, located about 15 miles south of Boston, say they worry that infections and deaths will continue to surge as testing becomes more available. But they remain hopeful that new data to come will show that intensified efforts to isolate those who’ve been exposed and expand testing is flattening the trend lines.

“Certainly from a wishful thinking perspective, we’re hoping we’re past peak,” said Sue Joss, Brockton Neighborhood Health Clinic CEO.

No one is exactly sure the main reason why Brockton, with its population of around 95,000, has emerged as a hotspot. Some point to the outreach efforts to the city’s robust immigrant community, where a lack of command of English has complicated efforts to communicate the dangers of the virus.

Others say racial and economic inequality are driving the outbreak, leading to higher infection rates among low-income and “essential workers" who can’t can’t work from home, issues mirroring those found in Chelsea. Yet these can’t be the only reasons, some say, as many of these same demographic factors exist in gateway communities like New Bedford and Fall River, which show a relatively low level of coronavirus cases.

At Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, officials say one factor specific to its community is the city’s high concentration of nursing homes, each of which has recorded more than 30 infected residents, according to recent state data.

For example, over 80 employees and residents at the Brockton Health Center tested positive for the virus, and 12 have died. Across town at the Alliance Health at West Acres, the tally of coronavirus-related deaths stands at 22, a spokeswoman said.

Amid a deadly mix of factors, local leaders say they worry about what is to come, and that more testing will be only reveal a bigger problem that will overwhelm this city already struggling to cope with the outbreak.

Still, local medical officials are hesitant to prematurely draw conclusions about reasons behind the virus’ explosion. Testing has been uneven across cities, and demographic data on those infected is scarce, they say.

"We just don’t know what sets Brockton apart from other gateway cities,” Joss said.

Still, some other factors stand out from the murk, painting a grim picture of the city’s struggle against the virus.

Over 30 percent of the people tested at the city’s main shelter for the homeless tested positive for the virus, lending credibility to fears that the virus can spread rapidly among people living on the streets and in shelters.

Much of the city’s workers are employed in front-line jobs at medical and long-term care facilities where the chance of being exposed to the virus runs high. The US Census Bureau estimates that nearly a quarter of Brockton’s workers are employed in the health care and personal assistance industries.

In Brockton, there can be a ripple-effect of challenges that makes coping with this pandemic particularly hard. Good Samaritan Hospital treats up to 100 coronavirus patients each day, many of them transferred from local nursing homes. But for those who recover, discharge is not always an easy proposition.

“There’s always a concern about putting someone back into another nursing home after they’ve already recovered from the virus,” said the hospital’s chief of medicine, Kenneth Lawson. “So if you don’t have family, where do you go?"

For the city’s immigrant communities, language barriers can also pose a problem. Brockton health authorities said they do not have tracking data for the race of those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. But new immigrants, especially those of Haitian and Cape Verdean descent, have been deeply affected.

State and local officials have intensified efforts to translate officials’ messages into the Creole languages spoken by Haitian and Cape Verdean residents, but such communications don’t always break through.

The language barrier only heightens the danger for the city’s immigrant communities, where cultural customs and limited income make group living a necessity, said former Brockton city councilman Jean Bradley Derenoncourt.

Mayor Sullivan said there’s a host of factors behind the city’s coronavirus outbreak, but he also believes some residents initially ignored the city’s guidance on taking precautions against the virus. Sullivan has declared a local emergency and a mandatory curfew, but said some residents are not taking it seriously and treat the situation "like an extended vacation.''

He said he has asked police to disperse groups from playgrounds and a golf course.

Officials at the state Department of Public Health said they are well aware of the high rates in Brockton and Randolph, and working hard with their local health department to address the issue with social media education campaigns and contract tracing programs.

With about 30,000 residents, Randolph is about one-third the size of Brockton and, while the city has more middle-class sections, it also has substantial immigrant and low-income enclaves that face similar challenges in preventing the virus’ spread.

Randolph city officials said information about the coronavirus threat and guidance for residents on how to navigate the pandemic has been provided in multiple languages “whenever possible."

Randolph also has one nursing home, which has more than 30 residents infected with coronavirus, state data shows.

Officials in both communities say they are working hard to recruit more funding to combat this outbreak, and promote more testing and educational outreach.

“In the beginning there was a disconnect between what we like to do and what we have to do,” said Iva Andrade, of Brockton’s Cape Verdean community. “I don’t think that’s happening anymore, because it’s hitting us so hard."

