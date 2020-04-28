In wake of coronavirus, SJC repeats view that executive branch is in charge of releasing sentenced inmates, not courts

The SJC, however, did order individualized review of pretrial detainees being held on bail for nonviolent crimes, and for the expedited release of parolees or sentenced inmates nearing the completion of their incarcerations. Since April 3, 824 inmates have been released from state and county correctional facilities through Monday, court records show.

The state’s highest court April 3 concluded that state law and constitutional principles bar wholesale judicial intervention as the state’s public defender agency, the Committee on Public Counsel Services, Prisoner Legal Services, and the American Civil Liberties Union had asked for in light of fears of community spread of the coronavirus inside prisons.

The Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday restated its view that it is up to Governor Charlie Baker and executive agencies to decide which sentenced inmates get released due to the threat of COVID-19 behind prison walls, not the judiciary.

However, in the wake of the ruling they considered too limited in nature, the CPCS and its allies asked the court to reverse course and order a complete halt to sending newly convicted and newly sentenced people to prison and to order the quick release of people approved for parole, but still imprisoned for administrative reasons.

In an unsigned opinion released Tuesday, the court unanimously said the legal reasoning they outlined in their earlier 40-page ruling will remain in force. A key legal issue in the ruling was the SJC’s conclusion that the sweeping judicial intervention inmate advocates were seeking violated the separation of powers constitutional requirement.

"We decline the petitioners’ urging that we order trial judges to suspend sentences for large groups of inmates, or to act on a presumption that sentences should be suspended,'' the court concluded. “As we stated in our decision, the executive branch has the authority, to commute sentences, issue furloughs, and allow early parole.”

The court urged the executive branch to move quickly. “We urge the executive branch to contemplate how it best might exercise those constitutional powers to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth’s prison system,'' the SJC concluded. "We recognize the petitioners’ assertion that an untimely death is even less reversible than time spent in prison. "

Tuesday’s decision is aimed at people who have been convicted of a crime, have pleaded guilty to a crime, and have been ordered to serve a period of time behind bars. Litigation in a second major case involving sentenced prisoners is ongoing this week in Suffolk Superior Court. The SJC will take up the case following the hearings and findings of fact from Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman.

According to Prisoner Legal Services, seven inmates have died from COVID-19 as of last Saturday.

In Tuesday’s decision, the SJC agreed with attorneys for inmates who are seeking to be released on medical grounds that they need the help of social workers to piece together medical records and other information into a coherent application for release to the executive branch.

The SJC ordered the Trial Court to come up with a way for social workers to be paid for their work through the court system.

The SJC also ordered a special master, Boston attorney Brien T. O’Connor, to collect more data on inmates and other prisoners from the Department of Correction and the state’s county sheriffs who also have sentenced inmates serving time at a House of Correction.

