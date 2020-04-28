A commander in chief commanded by his ego

That’s why he’s forcing the military academy’s 1,000 seniors to return to base because he wants to speak at their graduation. Like many schools, West Point sent its cadets home as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its lethal grip on the nation. Now they’ll be summoned back to the academy, in New York state — the nation’s epicenter of the virus. As of Tuesday, the state had more than 292,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 17,000 deaths.

A commander in chief who respects sacrifice and service would not put West Point’s graduating cadets in harm’s way to satiate his ego.

On a whim, he is ordering these cadets into a house on fire, its flames barely contained.

Trump’s out-of-the-blue announcement that he would speak at West Point caught the academy’s officials off-guard. While graduation had already been moved from May 23 to June 13, officials were still deciding what to do. Trump’s unvetted decision to attend an in-person event has those at the academy scrambling to pull it together.

And there’s still no guarantee that the pandemic will have retreated enough to make it prudent for West Point to bring back its graduating class, now dispersed all over the country.

Not that Trump cares. All he wants is a captive audience.

By definition, graduation is about the graduates, but tell that to this pathologically vain president. There’s already a blueprint for his narcissistic behavior at other celebratory events.

Only six months into his presidency, Trump upset parents when he turned his address at the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamboree into a rambling attack on former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the media. (Three-plus years later, that old song remains the same.) Among the angry letters the organization received, one parent wrote, “Done with scouts after you felt the need to have my kid listen to a liar stroke his ego.”

He’s delivered similar bombastic missives at the other military academies. This will be his first address at West Point. With his sorry handling of the coronavirus pandemic dragging down his poll numbers, perhaps he senses that he’d better do it now while he’s still commander in chief.

(Also, Vice President Mike Pence recently spoke at the Air Force Academy’s commencement, since graduating seniors had been locked down on that campus. Trump likely didn’t want to be outshone by his number two.)

Trump has always used the military as his favorite shiny prop. When his Cabinet was packed with generals, he would routinely refer to them as “my generals,” as if they were dolls from his G.I. Joe collection. In the same vein, he would say “my military,” ignoring that this nation’s armed forces aren’t his personal army. He loves the masculine accouterments of war, yet ran away as fast as his alleged bone spur-filled heels could carry him when he was called to serve during the Vietnam era.

Now, West Point’s graduating class has to obey a leader who wants nothing more than to spread revisionist lies about how he has protected American lives from the coronavirus. As commander in chief, Trump is a cross between Captain Queeg in Herman Wouk’s “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” a Navy captain so paranoid and incompetent that he is relieved of duty during a life-threatening crisis; and Commodus, the emperor’s craven son in “Gladiator" who, just before he murders his father, says, “I would butcher the whole world if you would only love me.”

Trump is endangering these future officers, their families, and others simply to give himself another stage on which to rant and rave at perceived enemies — when he isn’t running an undeserved victory lap and patting himself on the back. But hey, what are more potential infections and deaths to a man who said that a body count between 100,000 and 200,000 here would signal “we all together have done a very good job”?

Even in a pandemic, common sense and public safety are no match for a commander in chief commanded only by his ego.

Renée Graham