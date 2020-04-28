Don’t look to the Supreme Court to protect the election

The Supreme Court’s embrace of voter suppression has steadily tightened. The court let stand a 2017 law passed by North Dakota Republicans that requires residents to have written proof of a street address before they can vote. The law targeted Native Americans who live on rural tribal lands, which don’t have names and numbers on all their roads. They also happen to vote heavily Democratic.

We’re facing the possibility of a tainted November election. Hacked voting systems are a possibility, as is the challenge of conducting a free and fair election if the coronavirus pandemic extends into the fall. One thing seems clear: The US Supreme Court is unlikely to protect us.

In virtually all such cases, Republican appointees on the court, and Republican appointees alone, have sanctioned voter suppression. One could start the count in 2000, with Bush v. Gore, when the court in a 5-4 decision blocked the recount of the presidential vote in Florida, handing the presidency to George W. Bush. Even if the Court gets a pass on Bush v. Gore because of its unique nature, its 2008 decision in Crawford v. Marion County Election Board should have been a warning sign. The court upheld a law passed by Indiana’s Republican Legislature that required citizens to have a government-issued photo ID card, such as a driver’s license or passport, in order to register to vote. Claimed to prevent voter fraud, which studies consistently show to be as rare as hen’s teeth, its real purpose was to suppress the minority vote. Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to lack a driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID.

Jump now to 2013. With the five Republican appointees making up the majority, the Supreme Court sanctioned additional forms of voter suppression in a challenge to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In Shelby County v. Holder, the court invalidated the provision of the act that required states and counties with a history of voter discrimination to get permission from a federal judge before changing election procedures in a way that could disadvantage a minority group. The ink was barely dry on the court’s Shelby decision before Southern states, now free of the preclearance requirement, put new voter ID laws into place. Texas’s law was the most brazenly partisan. Included on the list of acceptable forms of identification were gun licenses, which Texas Republicans disproportionately have. Excluded from the list were college IDs and state employee IDs, which Texas Democrats are more likely to have.

The list goes on, including Rucho v. Common Cause, the 2019 ruling that allows unrestricted partisan gerrymandering, the extreme version of which was concocted by Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature. Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s State Assembly received only 45 percent of the popular vote in the 2018 election but won 63 percent of the seats. It has positioned Wisconsin Republicans to gerrymander the state’s elections again after the 2020 census, enabling them to lock down the state Legislature for yet another decade.

How about the purging of voter rolls by Republican election officials to rid them mostly of voters who are registered as Democrats? The Supreme Court thinks that form of voter suppression is OK too.

The Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices claim that there is no constitutional provision that would allow them to overturn such policies. This is the same court that figured out, in the Citizens United case, how to read the First Amendment in a way that gave corporations the same free speech rights as individuals and thus gives them freedom to spend unlimited amounts on campaigns. Remarkably, the plain language of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause seems invisible to Republican-appointed justices. It reads, “No state shall deny . . . any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” The court’s Republican-appointed justices apparently can’t conceive how that clause would protect the right to vote.

The Supreme Court has been down this road before. It waited four decades to declare the South’s “whites-only primaries” unconstitutional. It regularly rejected legal challenges to literacy tests, relenting only after they were outlawed by the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It allowed the use of the poll tax decade after decade, failing to strike it down in state elections until its use was barred in federal elections by ratification of the 24th Amendment in 1964. Those rulings are seen now as a stain on the court’s legacy. History will also be unkind to the court’s recent decisions. Meanwhile, the damage to the integrity of our elections is mounting.

Thomas E. Patterson is a professor of government and the press at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and author of “Is the Republican Party Destroying Itself?”