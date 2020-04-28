Maine doctor answered the call to help at Boston field hospital

I’ve been asked, ”Why would you do that? You’re turning 60, you live in beautiful Maine, with a loving family. Are you scared you’re going to get infected?” You bet I’m scared, just like everyone else. But my answer remains simple. It’s a calling, something I signed up for a long time ago. As the Talmud asks: If not you, then who? If not now, then when?

A call went out for volunteers, and I answered. I wrote this on Friday, the day after my first shift at Boston Hope, a 1,000-bed field hospital built this month at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to treat COVID-19 patients.

I was concerned that when I arrived to work, I would smell this deadly contagious virus, but it was just the opposite. Like the anxiety that crept up the night before my first shift, the virus is insidious.

But those infected are not. What I witnessed was patients who are survivors and who cherished those who treated them.

Let’s celebrate and give thanks to all of those on the front line: health care workers, police and firefighters, supermarket workers, and those who clean the hospital rooms and empty the trash. My hat goes off to them. These workers are the angels, the heroes, not me. They do it day in and day out.

They don’t complain. They remind me that this will pass. But, as the military slogan, which is strung up outside the Boston Hope command center, says, they just “keep pounding.”

Dr. Gary Perlmutter

Cumberland, Maine