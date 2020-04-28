Ramadan resonates at a time of sacrifice and resilience

The month of Ramadan began Friday, and just as those of our fellow Abrahamic traditions had to adjust their cherished observance of Passover and Easter in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we Muslims will do the same. While there will be no large community dinners (I will miss our annual interfaith gathering), this Ramadan will allow us to observe in solitude, with time to pray, reflect, repent, and give thanks.

As I began my first fast on Friday, I realized that we need Ramadan. Families have had their lives turned upside-down. Prayer is needed for the many people suffering. As a health care provider, I pray for knowledge and strength to help all of us combat this virus. Ramadan is a time of giving, and we need more charity than ever right now.