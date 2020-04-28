Ramadan resonates at a time of sacrifice and resilience

The month of Ramadan began Friday, and just as those of our fellow Abrahamic traditions had to adjust their cherished observance of Passover and Easter in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we Muslims will do the same. While there will be no large community dinners (I will miss our annual interfaith gathering), this Ramadan will allow us to observe in solitude, with time to pray, reflect, repent, and give thanks.
As I began my first fast on Friday, I realized that we need Ramadan. Families have had their lives turned upside-down. Prayer is needed for the many people suffering. As a health care provider, I pray for knowledge and strength to help all of us combat this virus. Ramadan is a time of giving, and we need more charity than ever right now.
Ramadan is a time of adapting and building resilience through sacrifice. Fasting until the sun comes down makes one quickly realize the hardship of people for whom food and water are a luxury. Then comes that cherished first sip of water, as the sun sets, and somehow you forget the day’s hunger and thirst. Once the month is over, we hope to have become more giving and grateful.
As a society, we have all sacrificed so much already, When this is all over, just as the first sip of water is so cherished, so will be our first taste of the return to life as we knew it before COVID-19. It may not be the same, but it is my prayer that we will all be stronger and better after the trying journey.
Safdar Medina
Southborough