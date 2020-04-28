Flashback: What are Boston’s most cathartic sports moments?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Goalie Reggie Lemelin helped the Bruins finally beat the Canadiens in the playoffs in 1988.

On April 26, 1988, Cam Neely and Steve Kasper pumped in two goals apiece while Reggie Lemelin stood on his head as the Bruins beat the Canadiens, 4-1, in a clinching Game 5 at the old Forum in Montreal. It was the Bruins’ first playoff victory over the Habs in 45 long, frustrating years. For Bruins fans everywhere, it was complete catharsis. As a Boston sports fan, what are some other cathartic moments you have experienced?

Responses

▪ Most recent Cup victory, 2010-11 season.

▪ Seeing Bobby Orr play in 1966 at the old Garden as an 18-year-old rookie and realizing he was Moses!

▪ Seeing the Winter Classic old timers’ game at Gillette where they beat the Habs. I had great seats.

▪ The final day of the epic ’67 season for the Red Sox as a 100-to-1 shot captures a pennant in the penultimate season of one postseason series, that being for the entire World.

▪ There are a few of them, the Fisk home run is up there.

▪ 2004 Red Sox vs. Yankees series will always be No. 1. Patriots’ first Super Bowl win. Every single time Celtics beat Lakers in the playoffs.

▪ The 2004 Red Sox. The Sox finally beat the Yankees, broke the curse, and won it all. We never thought we’d live to see it.

▪ The first Patriots Super Bowl victory with Belichick and Brady. Grew up watching some really bad Pats teams. Never thought I’d see the day ... (and never dreamed of what was to come).

