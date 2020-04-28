Golf in Massachusetts will not be played until at least May 18

Golf will not be played in Massachusetts in the wake of Governor Charlie Baker’s statement Tuesday that non-essential business closures will be extended to May 18.
Massachusetts Golf and the Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Organizations reiterated they will continue to “work together” with the Governor when it comes to keeping golfers and courses as safe as possible.
Golf is being played in two New England states — Connecticut and Rhode Island — following COVID-19 guidelines.
The Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Organizations is hoping to speed the return of the game. In their statement, they said they hope to “educate and serve as a resource to our Government Officials on the Economic Advisory Board in hopes to have golf recognized as a safe recreational activity under the appropriate restrictions and guidelines.”
