fb-pixel
Chad finn | Rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 28, 2020, an hour ago
Paul Pierce and LeBron James enjoyed themselves while combining to score 86 points during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but only one team would be happy with the final result.
Paul Pierce and LeBron James enjoyed themselves while combining to score 86 points during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but only one team would be happy with the final result.The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

What to rewatch

Some channel–flipping may be required

Hurricanes-Bruins, Jan. 17, 2011 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has played 1,553 regular-season NHL games. He has one hat trick. I’m not saying this is it. But I’m not saying it’s not, either.

Cavaliers-Celtics, Game 7, 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Paul Pierce outduels LeBron James. That sentence was so fun to write, I’m going to write it again, this time with an exclamation point. Paul Pierce outduels LeBron James!

Angels-Red Sox, Game 3, 2004 American League Division Series (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

David Ortiz delivers the first of what seemed like at least 10 walkoff hits in the ’04 playoffs, and Derek Lowe earns the victory in relief. Spoiler: It won’t be his last series-clinching win of the postseason.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.