Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Hurricanes-Bruins, Jan. 17, 2011 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has played 1,553 regular-season NHL games. He has one hat trick. I’m not saying this is it. But I’m not saying it’s not, either.

Cavaliers-Celtics, Game 7, 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Paul Pierce outduels LeBron James. That sentence was so fun to write, I’m going to write it again, this time with an exclamation point. Paul Pierce outduels LeBron James!

Angels-Red Sox, Game 3, 2004 American League Division Series (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

David Ortiz delivers the first of what seemed like at least 10 walkoff hits in the ’04 playoffs, and Derek Lowe earns the victory in relief. Spoiler: It won’t be his last series-clinching win of the postseason.

