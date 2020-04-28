It’s ridiculous that Bill Parcells isn’t already in the Patriots Hall of Fame

Parcells is good enough for football's ultimate shrine, but not good enough for a gallery in the shadows of Bar Louie and Skipjack's at Patriot Place.

He is not in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It is ridiculous and embarrassing. It’s like somebody gaining admission to Harvard, then getting a rejection letter from the University of Kentucky. It’s like serving two terms as President of the United States, then losing an election for state rep. It’s like Jack Nicholson auditioning at your community theater and not getting the part.

Do I make my point?

It was announced last week that for the fourth time since 2011, Parcells is a finalist for the Patriots Hall. He’s on a ballot with Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel, two worthy candidates. Between now and May 8, fans can vote for their favorite candidate at patriots.com/hof. The Patriots will announce the winner in mid-May. If form holds, the winner will not be Parcells. Petty and preposterous will prevail.

We’ve heard all the tired explanations. Parcells quit on the Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Packers in 1997. He didn’t fly home with his players and left New England for the Jets. He was here for only four seasons and had a .500 record (32-32). He was mean to Terry Glenn. Patriot history starts with Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady.

Rubbish. A Patriot Hall of Fame without Parcells is a farce. And despite what the Krafts would have you believe, Parcells is the one who turned the Patriots into a legitimate franchise. His arrival — one year before Kraft bought the team — triggered the surge on season tickets. It was Parcells who brought in the foundation (Ty Law, Willie McGinest, Ted Johnson, Tedy Bruschi, Lawyer Milloy, Troy Brown, Adam Vinatieri) for your first Super Bowl-winning team. He also brought Bill Belichick to New England. Need I go on?

Despite all of the above, Houston Antwine, Kevin Faulk, and Matt Light are in the Patriots Hall of Fame, but Parcells is not. The Tuna has already been rejected by Patriots fans three times. Bet it happens again this year. My money’s on Vrabel.

If you read the Patriots press guide, you will get the impression that Kraft’s purchase of the team on Jan. 21, 1994, is the turning point in franchise history. It is not. That date would be Jan. 21, 1993, exactly one year earlier: the day Parcells was hired by then-owner James Orthwein.

Parcells came out of retirement to rescue a clown-show franchise. In 1993, the Patriots were coming off four consecutive losing seasons, including 1-15 in 1990 and 2-14 in 1992. They had home “crowds” of 19,429 and 27,642 the year before Parcells arrived.

It was when Parcells was hired that the Flying Elvis replaced Pat Patriot. The old color scheme was junked in favor of silver pants, and deep blue jerseys with red numbers. And Drew Bledsoe was drafted with the top pick instead of Rick Mirer.

Parcells took the franchise from 2-14 to the Super Bowl in four seasons. In his final year, 1996, the bleep hit the fan when meddling Bob Kraft conspired with general manager Bobby Grier to go behind the Tuna’s back on draft day. This led to “they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries” and the hideous Super Bowl week in New Orleans when we learned that Parcells was leaving the Patriots after the game. Super Bowl XXXI was a close game (27-21) in the third quarter when Green Bay’s Desmond Howard broke it open with a 99-yard kickoff return.

Parcells bolted for the Jets after the game was over, and NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue had to broker a deal before Kraft released Parcells from his contract. The Patriots came away with four draft picks. Parcells went to the Jets and had them in the AFC Championship game in his second season.

Things have not been right for Parcells around here since. That's why he's been frozen out of the Patriots Hall.

There are 29 men in the Patriots shrine, 27 ex-players and two “contributors” — founder Billy Sullivan and longtime play-by-play announcer Gil Santos. Sullivan and Santos were not elected by fans, they were anointed by the Kraft family. If Parcells is again dissed by Patriots fans, the Krafts could extend the honor to the 78-year-old Parcells.

Not bloody likely. We have a better chance of seeing Michael Jordan invite Isiah Thomas over for dinner.

Unfortunate. A Patriot Hall of Fame without Bill Parcells is a joke.

Vote Tuna in 2020. Early and often.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.