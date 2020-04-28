NASCAR given green light to run Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600,” Cooper said. “I think NASCAR will be making that announcement, but that’s what will happen.”

Governor Roy Cooper said he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway located in Concord, N.C., regarding safety protocols for staging the race. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year.

The governor of North Carolina said Tuesday that NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance at the end of May unless health conditions deteriorate in the state.

NASCAR on Monday gave teams its latest revised schedule, which shows racing resuming May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, followed by a second race at that track on May 20. The 600 would be held on May 24, followed by a second race at Charlotte on May 27.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the state lawmakers to initially petition Cooper to permit racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, welcomed the return of NASCAR and praised the “Tar Heel spirit.”

“I appreciate this collaborative effort to help NASCAR run the Coca-Cola 600 and believe that this is an important step in bringing our economy back, bringing businesses back, and bringing exciting competitive events back to North Carolina," he said.

Most teams are based in the Charlotte area and are expected to return to work this week as essential businesses. Cooper last week extended North Carolina's stay-at-home order through May 8.

NASCAR completed four of its 36 races before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The sanctioning body has vowed to run 36 races, although the schedule will change dramatically and some tracks likely will be dropped this season if their state does not permit a sporting event.

South Carolina has said it will host a “spring” NASCAR race, while Florida and Texas have said NASCAR is welcome to compete without spectators. NASCAR for now is trying to schedule events only at tracks within driving distance to the Charlotte region so teams can get to a track, compete, and return home in one day without needing air travel or hotel accommodations.

Darlington is owned by NASCAR, while Speedway Motorsports owns the Charlotte track. Because tracks will now likely host more events than originally scheduled, track operators will likely relinquish events at other venues to make the 36 races fit.

Soccer in Spain to return; French season done

Soccer players in Spain will be allowed to resume individual training Monday, putting La Liga on track to restart in June.

The Spanish government Tuesday revealed a four-phase plan to get the country back to “a new normal” following the coronavirus outbreak, allowing all professional athletes to return to individual training Monday, several weeks after sports events were halted in the hard-hit European nation.

The announcement came on the same day the French government banned all major sporting events until September, ending the country’s soccer season.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said “basic” training for professional athletes will be permitted beginning Monday, at the start of the first phase of the plan aimed at easing the lockdown measures that have been in place since March 14.

Sánchez did not say when sports competitions are expected to resume, but La Liga had been contemplating a period of training of about a month before it could restart.

The league has already sent clubs a detailed protocol with safety guidelines on how to return to practice. The protocol also has four stages, including a preparation phase that would be followed by individual practices, smaller group sessions, and finally full squad sessions.

In the initial phase, players are expected to use the teams’ training facilities but won’t be allowed to interact with teammates. Group training sessions are expected a few weeks later, during the second phase of the government plan.

Games are expected to take place in empty stadiums when the league finally restarts. Local authorities are expecting sports events to remain without fans until after the summer.

Spain has reported more than 210,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Nearly 24,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

Some English and German teams have already reopened their training grounds, and Spanish league president Javier Tebas said Tuesday that those were the examples to follow.

“I do not understand why there would more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas,” he said. “If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football.”

Meanwhile, French soccer and rugby leagues were told they would not complete their matches this season as part of efforts to contain the pandemic. France is set to come out of lockdown May 11, but the government banned all major sporting events until September.

“The 2019-20 season of professional sport, notably soccer, won’t be able to resume,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

Rugby’s Top 14 league had reached the semifinal stage and France's top two soccer divisions have 10 games remaining in their seasons.

In Argentina, the country’s soccer federation called an end to the league season, adding that no teams will be relegated until at least 2022 because of the disruption created by the pandemic. The AFA said that the decision affects all competitions it organizes, including the country’s first division.

AFA head Claudio Tapia also said the next season might not begin until January.

The AFA also said in its statement that it is “indispensable” that fans are able to attend games when competitions return.

“We don’t know the science for sure for soccer to return, that decision is not for us,” Tapia said in a TV interview. “Everyone’s will is to play when we can, and if we have to play in January because we could not do that during this year, we will do that.”

Women’s soccer team disbands

English club Fylde Women's FC has been disbanded, believed to be among the first women’s professional teams to be cut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fylde women’s team, led by coach Conrad Prendergast, played in the FA Women’s National League North and was affiliated with AFC Fylde.

“We wholeheartedly understand and accept this is not the news anyone wanted to give, or to receive and everyone at the club would like to offer our best wishes to all current players and staff for their future careers,” Fylde CEO Jonty Castle said in a statement.

The statement said the decision had to be made “due to the current and ongoing fluid situation regarding the COVID-19 virus.”

The FA declared in late March that the league’s season was over. At that time, Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite released an open letter to supporters that stated: “Please be in no doubt that AFC Fylde is wholeheartedly committed to its women’s team and will ensure it remains a part of the club.”

Vaccine seen as key to Olympics

For the second straight week, a Japanese medical expert has questioned whether the Tokyo Olympics can move forward next summer without a COVID-19 vaccine.

“In my view, it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed,” Yoshitake Yokokura, a surgeon who heads the Japan Medical Association, told reporters in a video media conference Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The Tokyo Games were postponed by one year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 389 deaths in Japan, the country’s health ministry said Tuesday. In announcing the postponement last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Olympics would be held in full in 2021 ″as a testament to victory over the infection."

But Tuesday, the president of Japan’s organizing committee told the newspaper Nikkan Sports that the Games would not be postponed again if the pandemic is not under control by next summer.

“No, in that situation, it will be canceled,” Yoshiro Mori said, per the AP. “In the past, when there were such problems, like wartime, it has been canceled. This time, we are fighting an invisible enemy.”

Earlier this month, the chief executive of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, told reporters that he could not guarantee that the Olympics will go on as planned next summer, a sentiment Mori echoed.

“This is a gamble for mankind,” he said. “If the world triumphs over the virus and we can hold the Olympics, then our Games will be so many times more valuable than any past Olympics.”

Pirates curb retirement benefits

The Pittsburgh Pirates are suspending retirement benefits for members of the operations staff in an effort to cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

General manager Ben Cherington said the team has been searching for ways to find savings with the 2020 season on hold. The temporary suspension of retirement benefits is part of an effort to avoid any personnel cutbacks.

“We did identify the retirement contributions at least temporarily an area where we might find some savings without too much impact on people, in terms of their every day lives,” Cherington said. “Our full expectation is that the contribution will go back into effect as soon as possible.”

The club announced last week it planned to pay all employees through May. While Cherington is optimistic there will be some semblance of a season, he said the franchise is exploring all options from top to bottom in an effort to mitigate any negative impact on employees.

Texas Tech AD axes $7m in bonuses

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says the school will cut nearly $7 million from the athletic budget in the upcoming school year, including eliminating performance bonuses for himself and Red Raiders coaches.

Deeper cuts may be needed if college football can’t play a full season, Hocutt told A-J Media in Lubbock, Texas.

Hocutt did not say the school was cutting any jobs or sports. Most of the cuts will come from reducing administrative and operational expenses. Eliminating the bonuses for the coaches and himself will save nearly $2 million, he said.

“The starting point here is simply we’re not spending any money right now that we don’t have to, and we’re not spending much,” Hocutt said.

Fund to help buoy track athletes

Athletes in track and field can apply for money from a $500,000 fund to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation have launched the fund to help athletes who have lost income because competitions are suspended.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the fund will try “to help as many athletes as possible.”

It’s unclear when or if the track season can begin. Diamond League meets and the Olympics have been postponed.