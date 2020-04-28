NFL says Tom Brady’s visit with his new offensive coordinator didn’t break any rules

Tom Brady’s visit with new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was all on the up and up, according to the NFL on Tuesday.
Last week, the new Tampa Bay quarterback made headlines when he wandered into the wrong house while looking for Leftwich.
The person who owned the house in question, David Kramer, told TMZ: “I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house … He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”
Brady eventually tracked down Leftwich, and the league now says that meeting did not violate any rules when it came to offseason contact between a player and coach.
“We made an inquiry and determined there was no violation," read the statement, via Pro Football Talk, regarding Brady’s meeting. “It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook.”
There are strict guidelines when it comes to offseason contact between players and coaches prior to the start of the offseason workout program. (And this meeting also was a possible violation of Florida’s stay-at-home rules during the coronavirus pandemic.)
Brady is entering his first season with the Buccaneers after leaving the Patriots in free agency. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay.
