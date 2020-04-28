NFL says Tom Brady’s visit with his new offensive coordinator didn’t break any rules

Tom Brady’s visit with new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was all on the up and up, according to the NFL on Tuesday.

Last week, the new Tampa Bay quarterback made headlines when he wandered into the wrong house while looking for Leftwich.

The person who owned the house in question, David Kramer, told TMZ: “I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house … He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”