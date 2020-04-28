Orioles Trey Mancini has cancer

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season if major leaguers return this summer. Mancini had a malignant tumor removed shortly before turning 28 on March 18. He has been undergoing chemotherapy since April 13. “My treatment will take six months — every two weeks for six months,’’ Mancini wrote in a story posted Tuesday on The Players Tribune. ‘‘If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me.’’ Stage 3 means is defined as a cancer that has grown into nearby tissue or lymph nodes. Stage 4 is defined as a cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Mancini acknowledged he likely would never have realized he had cancer if not for an examination by the Orioles. “I am so lucky,’’ he wrote. Mancini received an exam at spring training that revealed his iron levels were low. He figured colon cancer was a remote possibility because of his age. “I was only 27. No way I had that,’’ he wrote. “My dad had had stage 2 colon cancer in 2011, but he was 58 then. We just thought I was way too young for me to have it.’’ A colonoscopy revealed the tumor, and Mancini had surgery March 12. Mancini is certain he will be able to play again but unsure of when. “Even when I’m doing chemo, I can work out and do some things. So, whenever the time comes for me to come back to baseball, I’ll be ready,’’ he wrote. “But I just want to make sure that I am physically fine before I go out there and start trying to perform again at a major league level.’’ Mancini had a career year in 2019, his third full season with Baltimore. He played in 154 games and batted .291 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs even though the last-place Orioles lost more than 100 games for the second year in a row.

Former Chicago Blackhawks president John McDonough, in his first public comments since he was fired, called his time with the team “the ride of a lifetime.” McDonough also praised owner Rocky Wirtz and his family in a statement released by the team on Tuesday, one day after he was dismissed. “My late father used a phrase sparingly but impactfully to describe those he found to be the most dignified, respectful, and worthy of admiration,” McDonough said. “He would say they had ‘class à la mode.’ That perfectly describes the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks.” The 66-year-old McDonough provided no clues on the circumstances surrounding his surprise departure. In the team statement announcing the change on Monday, Wirtz pointed to the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of the NHL season as an opportunity to assess the team’s direction.

Colleges

Michigan seeks to settle abuse lawsuits

The University of Michigan hopes to settle lawsuits from hundreds of people who say they were sexually abused by a sports doctor who worked at the university for decades, officials said Tuesday. The school aims to develop a process outside the court system to provide “more certain, faster relief,” in addressing misconduct claims against Dr. Robert Anderson, Board of Regents chairman Ron Weiser and school president Mark Schlissel said in a news release. The goal also is to maintain the privacy of victims who have come forward, the officials said. Anderson worked at the university from the mid-1960s through 2003. He died in 2008. “The university is eager to continue this dialogue as it assesses over the next few months the best approach to resolving these claims,” Schlissel said. “The university recognizes the harms he caused and is committed to developing a fair, just, timely, and efficient resolution process — one that does not require drawn-out litigation.”

Miscellany

Seaveys lay out Iditarod plans

Dallas Seavey plans to return to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2021, while his father, Mitch Seavey, expects to step away from the famed Alaska race that he has run 27 times. Mitch Seavey knew his son planned to make an Iditarod return before this year’s race began, he said. “Dallas intended to run the Iditarod with or without my decision,” the elder Seavey said. “So I got to thinking in my devious little mind, this might be a chance for me to step aside at least for a year or so, that’s where we’re at. Dallas Seavey will benefit from his father’s best animals, who will be available to join what is expected to be a high-powered group of sled dogs.