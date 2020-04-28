Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says he wants to get ‘shameful’ tattoo removed

Rohrwasser has a Roman numeral three tattoo, which is the symbol for the Three Percenters , on his arm.

Following the Patriots’ decision to select Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the NFL draft, his choice of tattoos immediately became a point of controversy.

Rohrwasser said after the draft that he got the tattoo when he was a teenager.

“Obviously, it has evolved into something that I do not want to represent,” he told reporters.

In a follow-up interview with WBZ’s Steve Burton that aired Monday night, Rohrwasser said he only recently discovered the tattoo’s full connotations.

“The first time I found out what [the tattoo] was linked to was on Saturday,” Rohrwasser explained. “And that’s why it was so surprising.”

He now says he wants to get that tattoo removed.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” Rohrwasser said. “I said cover it up, but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.

“I’m sorry for all my [friends] and family that have to defend me,” he continued. “Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have. To them, I’m sorry. I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”