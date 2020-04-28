Punter Dustin Colquitt released by Kansas City Chiefs after 15 seasons

Colquitt’s long tenure is finally coming to a close. The Chiefs released the two-time Pro Bowl punter on Tuesday after signing a pair of prospects to compete for the job in training camp.

Dustin Colquitt walked into the Kansas City Chiefs training facility 15 years ago as a third-round pick out of Tennessee, a punter with a big leg and peerless pedigree.

“I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom,” Colquitt, who turns 38 next month, wrote in an Instagram post. “All things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.”

Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring, which would save the Chiefs $2 million in salary cap space. He was due a workout bonus of $2 million, and there will be $650,000 in dead cap space as he entered the final year of his contract.

Rarely do teams use a third-round draft pick on a specialist, but rare came to describe Colquitt perfectly. He was called upon to punt 1,124 times, 15th in NFL history, and his average of 44.8 yards puts him in the top 25. He also became known for his almost otherworldly ability to pin opponents inside the 20.

Colquitt comes from punting stock. His father, Craig, was part of two Super Bowl championships, and his brother, Britton, is still kicking after winning a title with Denver in 2015. His cousin, Jimmy, also briefly punted in the NFL.

Colquitt’s future with the franchise had come into question over the past few weeks, when the Chiefs signed young free agent Tyler Newsome. And when they signed undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend, one of the top punters in the nation last season, it became clear Colquitt would not be part of a competition for the job in training camp.

Gipson released

The Texans released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

Gipson started 14 games for Houston last season before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. The 29-year-old Gipson had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his one season with the Texans.

Gipson came to the Texans after spending the previous three seasons with the Jaguars. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Browns where he was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2014.

Gipson became expendable after the Texans signed Eric Murray to a three-year, $20.5 million deal last month. Houston’s other starting safety is Justin Reid.

Watt’s option picked up

The Steelers picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2017, is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he had 14½ sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time.

Watt finished in the top five in the NFL in five categories last year, including sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles. He became the first player since 1990 to have at least two interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and eight forced fumbles in a season.

The decision keeps Watt with the team through 2021.

Draft dates set

After a successful virtual, stay-at-home experience this year, the NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in downtown Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1. The dates were announced three days after the completion of a unique draft that went smoothly despite logistical obstacles because of the COVID-19 pandemic. TV ratings soared over the weekend as fans soaked in every moment of a rare live sporting event held in recent months. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced this year’s selections for the first three rounds from his basement in the New York suburbs, and viewers got to see players react and celebrate at home with loved ones … Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Browns. Higgins, who clashed with former coach Freddie Kitchens last season, will sign for the $910,000 veteran … The Bears signed defensive tackle John Jenkins, who appeared in 16 games and made five starts for the Dolphins last season … The Broncos agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Christian Covington on a one-year contract. Covington played for the Cowboys last year after spending four seasons with the Texans … Harland Svare, who played linebacker in the celebrated defense that helped take the Giants to three NFL championship games in the 1950s and became, at the time, the youngest head coach in the NFL’s modern history when the Rams hired him in 1962, died on April 4.