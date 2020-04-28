Recalling how a UMass grad student had a big impact on MLS’s inaugural season

“I was in grad school and went to a bar to watch,” Rammel recalled of the MLS opener. “I had no idea I would be in the league.”

When the San Jose Clash and D.C. United kicked off the inaugural MLS game in San Jose, Calif., on April 6, 1996, UMass graduate student Steve Rammel was viewing the action on television in Amherst. Less than two weeks later, Rammel had signed a contract with United, and on his 28th birthday, he was in the starting lineup when D.C. played its first home match at RFK Stadium.

Rammel hit the ground running — and scoring. He left the UMass campus behind to become one of the league’s hottest scorers, converting the first hat trick in league history and playing a key role in United’s MLS Cup championship campaign.

Advertisement

But after scoring 17 goals in 31 games in all competitions in ‘96, Rammel would convert only one more before retiring after the 1998 season.

Actually, that would be Rammel’s second retirement. After playing two seasons in Germany’s lower divisions, he had decided to pursue a degree in business administration in finance at UMass. Rammel also was working as an assistant to former UMass coach Sam Koch when he received a call from United.

“They said, ‘We want you to come down and try out,’ ” Rammel said. “That was a Monday, and I happened to be down there with the UMass team. On Wednesday [April 17], they offered me a short-term contract.”

Rammel became the first of several players coach Bruce Arena added to the United roster after losses to the Earthquakes (1-0) in the opener and the Columbus Crew (4-0) the following week.

Goalkeeper Mark Simpson, midfielders John Maessner and Tony Sanneh, and defender David Vaudreuil soon followed, and Jaime Moreno arrived for the stretch run. For the season opener, United also played without current Revolution II coach Clint Peay and Eddie Pope, both on Olympic team duty. Arena himself was missing for part of the season, as he was also guiding the US team in the Olympic Games.

Advertisement

D.C. United started the season with a 1-6 record, but Rammel’s three-goal performance in a 5-2 win over the Crew provided the impetus for the team to rally. The momentum continued all the way to the MLS Cup final, a 3-2 overtime decision over the Los Angeles Galaxy at Foxboro Stadium.

But United hardly looked like a contender at the start.

“We did a poor job selecting our initial roster," said Arena, now the Revolution’s coach, "and we learned as we went, and the opening game should have told us a lot about our team.

“We knew we had to get better as coaches. We had to bring in some better players, and by the end of the year, we were the best team in the league.”

Rammel provided an early spark, and the team dynamic changed as he started clicking with Raul Diaz Arce, Marco Etcheverry, John Harkes, and current Revolution assistant coach Richie Williams. But the results were slow to come.

On May 15, United was struggling as it prepared to play host to the Crew. Then Rammel put together a three-goal performance and added an assist in the 5-2 victory.

“I knew Bruce felt pressure, and he handled it well, but you could see it come out, it was just frustration,” Rammel said. “Before that [Columbus] game, we pulled into the parking lot at the same time and he looks at me and says, ‘You need to have a good game tonight.’

Advertisement

"I looked at him and I was confident, and I said. ‘No worries, I’m going to have a very good game tonight.’ “

Rammel, now residing in North Carolina after recently retiring from coaching, picked up plenty of tips from Arena.

“We had a US Open Cup quarterfinal game against Carolina and it’s at UVA,” Rammel said. “So Bruce is back home [Arena coached the Cavaliers from 1978-95] and we’re supposed to beat Carolina, and at halftime it’s 0-0, and everyone is playing poorly.

"We get into the locker room, he spent the entire 10 minutes yelling at me. I’m thinking, ‘Everyone here had a bad half and you’re picking on me?’

"I thought about that for days, because I was pissed, and I’m going to become a coach. And I think a coach is not going to yell at Marco Etcheverry, he’s going to yell at someone that can handle it. Bruce knew the right buttons to push.

"And all of us had a great second half, we won [2-0], and I scored both goals. Walking off the field, I said to him, ‘You got any more issues?’ “

Rammel, who grew up in Bridgeton, N.J., had been recruited by Arena to the University of Virginia, but turned him down to attend UConn. Rammel played two seasons with the Huskies, then transferred to Rutgers. Rammel and future Revolution defender Alexi Lalas performed together with the Scarlet Knights, losing to UVA in the 1989 NCAA semifinals and to UCLA in the ’90 title match.

Advertisement

Rammel scored 8 goals in his first nine MLS games and ended up sixth in the league in scoring with 14 regular-season goals. But he headed to the bench as United brought in Moreno in August.

“I had a conversation with Bruce in the locker room,” Rammel said. “He told me, ‘We just brought in Jaime Moreno and he’s a really good player. And Raul [Diaz Arce] puts thousands of people in the stands; you put your parents and grandparents in the stands.’

"So it was partly because of talent, partly because I couldn’t put enough people in the stands. I was ticked, but you have a job to do and the coach has his.”

Rammel was not finished, though.

United risked playoff elimination as Moreno was suspended for the final game of a best-of-three series with the NY/NJ MetroStars. In stepped Rammel, who converted the opening goal of a 2-1 D.C. victory in Game 3. In the Eastern Conference finals, with Moreno still out, Rammel scored the go-ahead goal in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Midway through the next season, Rammel was traded to the Colorado Rapids. He played one season with the Rapids, starting against United in the ’97 MLS Cup final, and one with the MetroStars, then began his coaching career as an assistant at UCLA in 1999.

Advertisement

“Maybe the most important thing I learned from Bruce, he created this competitive environment, where you want to win,” Rammel said. “And that’s something you carry onto the field. Even if it’s five minutes of soccer volleyball. Even if you’re relaxing in practice, you can still stimulate that brain.

“The best thing I think he does is he understands how to put a team together. He can find a talented group of players, but more importantly, he knows how to get the best out them.

"We were all alpha people, we all wanted to win, and he got the best out of the collective by making it a competitive environment, putting everybody in the right place, [defining] their role.”

Rammel said one of his biggest regrets was turning down Arena’s offer to attend Virginia in 1987. Uniting at D.C. proved profitable for both Arena and Rammel, who went on to a coaching career that included several collegiate positions and a stint as an assistant with the Galaxy, and concluded as academy director at Orlando City SC.

“I thought I was going to go to Wall Street and the business world,” Rammel said. “D.C. United changed my whole life.”