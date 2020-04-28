Retired Patriots fullback James Develin would ‘definitely consider’ coaching

Whether he was throwing a crushing block or catching a safety valve pass from Tom Brady, New England’s lumberjack fullback spent most of the last eight seasons helping the Patriots offense chug along.

Last season was different, as a neck/disk injury suffered in Week 2 forced Develin to the sideline. Throughout the campaign, however, Develin was always around the locker room, always at practice, and at every game.

It was as though he morphed into a member of the coaching staff, guiding his teammates and teaching others, most notably rookie fullback Jakob Johnson.

So, would coaching be in the cards for Develin, who retired Monday? After all, he has experience in all three phases of the game, playing along the defensive line at Brown before contributing on offense and special teams as a pro.

“I think I’d definitely consider [coaching],” Develin said on a Tuesday video call. “I have this feeling like I have to give back to the game, because it gave me so much. I’ve been playing for 25 years, and I know a lot about the game. I’ve been through a lot of experiences within the game, so I think that there’s a certain level of knowledge that I have that I could pass on to the next generation of players, wherever that may be.’’

Develin, who learned he was named to the Patriots all-decade team a day before the entire squad is announced, agreed that his role last season did give him a new perspective on the game.

“It was funny to get that experience at the tail end of my career and be able to kind of view it from [the standpoint of] not really being able to perform on the field but being able to pass along information and have that person that I’m passing it along to perform,’’ said Develin, a three-time Super Bowl champion. “It was a different type of feeling of pride. It wasn’t like I was personally doing it, but I was helping someone else. Being able to help people in general is always something that I look to fondly, so being able to do that and also contribute to the game of football, it’s definitely something I’m considering.”

Develin, who said he appreciated the kind words he received from coach Bill Belichick and his teammates — many of which came via social media — said the sobering reality of having to retire because of the injury “was a tough pill to swallow,” but he had concerns bigger than football.

“The one thing that really shed some clarity in the situation was my wife was there with my daughter," he said. "So, it was just an immediate reminder of what is important in life because had they not been there, my sense of manly pride, me trying to be a tough guy, maybe I would have said, ‘I could play through that. I’ll just tough it out.’ But really, it was in the best interest of me, my wife, my three kids. It would be an ignorant thing and a selfish thing to continue to play the game. I did what was best for my family.”

