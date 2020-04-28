Torey Krug says he’d like to remain with Bruins

“Someone upstairs is testing our patience a little bit,” said Krug, set to become an unrestricted free agent shortly after the season ends. “We always assumed we would at least have some sort of answer by July 1. Who knows if we will by then, with regards to the season and how it plays out. Who knows? We’re just trying to live in the present and enjoy what we have right now.”

Krug, who spoke to season ticket-holders on a private Zoom call, made similar comments in a chat with local media three weeks ago. In normal circumstances, he and agent Lewis Gross would likely be deep in discussions with general manager Don Sweeney about a new deal.

Torey Krug reiterated his desire to remain a Bruin on Tuesday, while noting that he has not had recent discussions on a contract extension.

On April 10, three days after Krug previously spoke with the media, Sweeney characterized discussions with Krug’s camp as “very amicable,” and said he hoped to find a “landing spot” on an extension.

Krug, one of the top power-play quarterbacks in the league and a solid defender, made $5 million in salary last season ($5.25 million cap hit) on a deal he signed in 2016. He has earned a significant raise, given his play and the market. Consider the Year 1 salaries of other power-play producing defensemen who signed contract extensions last July through October. Krug is in a similar class as the likes of Roman Josi ($11.75 million), Jared Spurgeon ($9 million), Justin Faulk ($9 million), Josh Morrissey ($8 million) and Thomas Chabot ($7 million).

Had the pandemic not hit, and the NHL was operating as usual, the salary cap upper limit was expected to rise from $81.5 million to between $84 million and $88.2 million. Now, it’s unclear what teams will be able to spend on free agents. St. Louis is in similar straits with captain Alex Pietrangelo ($7.5 million), Arizona with forward Taylor Hall ($6 million), and Washington with netminder Braden Holtby ($5 million).

“No one knows what the financial implications are going to be for this league and for each individual team for years to come,” said Krug, the Bruins’ alternate NHLPA player rep.

“Obviously very hopeful. As I’ve said all along, I want to be part of this group, part of this locker room, part of this city. It’s become home for us. We love it. You heard Fenway bark earlier. We named our dog Fenway. How much more Boston can it get?”

Other tidbits from Krug:

▪ In response to a question about his helmetless hammering of Blues forward Robert Thomas in Game 1 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final:

“That’s another reason why I wish we would have won the Cup, because that could be another great memory that could live forever. It still was, obviously, a pretty cool moment in the game. It was the biggest rush of adrenaline I’ve ever felt in my hockey career, skating back to the bench after that and hearing the Garden going bananas.”

▪ On this year’s Bruins: “We feel like we’re the best team in the league.”

