Brace for subtitles: Netflix brings back ‘Borgen’

“Borgen” people, I have good news for you. And non-“Borgen” people, I have a binge suggestion for you.

“Borgen” is a Danish political series that has won international respect since it premiered in 2010. Many American viewers have even been willing to brave the subtitles because, not surprisingly, Danish politics look a lot like our own. “Borgen,” the name of the seat of power in Copenhagen, is more caustic than “The West Wing,” but less terminally cynical than “Veep.” The heroine is the relatively principled Birgitte Nyborg, Denmark’s first female prime minister, and we watch her get caught up in the ins and outs of power, the media, and spin control. Along the way, we see how her compromises alter her personal life, including her beautifully portrayed marriage. Tightly plotted and dryly humorous, “Borgen” is a unsentimentalized and intimate portrait of a politician.