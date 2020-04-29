iRobot lays off 70, halts lawn mower development

iRobot, the Bedford-based maker of home robots, is cutting 70 jobs and shelving plans to introduce a robotic lawn mower, as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a big drop in revenues and profits.

The job cuts were revealed late Tuesday, as iRobot reported its first-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $192.5 million, down 19 percent from the same period last year, and a net loss of $18.1 million or 64 cents a share, compared to net income of $22.5 million or 78 cents a share last year.

The job cuts amount to 5 percent of the company’s workforce, and mostly involve iRobot’s research and development efforts. The company also furloughed an additional 14 workers involved with European retail activities and said it would cut the number of people it plans to hire this year.