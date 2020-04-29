iRobot lays off 70, halts lawn mower development

iRobot, the Bedford-based maker of home robots, is cutting 70 jobs and shelving plans to introduce a robotic lawn mower, as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a big drop in revenues and profits.
The job cuts were revealed late Tuesday, as iRobot reported its first-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $192.5 million, down 19 percent from the same period last year, and a net loss of $18.1 million or 64 cents a share, compared to net income of $22.5 million or 78 cents a share last year.
The job cuts amount to 5 percent of the company’s workforce, and mostly involve iRobot’s research and development efforts. The company also furloughed an additional 14 workers involved with European retail activities and said it would cut the number of people it plans to hire this year.
The company said that in conjunction with the layoffs, it has suspended its plans to bring to market a new self-guided lawn mower called Terra. iRobot said that the pandemic has imposed significant delays on its plan to introduce the new product.
iRobot also reported that the federal government has granted the company’s request to be excluded from tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration against imports from China. The exclusion is valid until Aug. 7, and entitles iRobot to seek refunds on tariffs it already has paid.
Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.