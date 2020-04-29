US pending home sales sank 20.8% in March

This April 16, 2020 photo shows a real estate company sign that marks a home for sale in Harmony, Pa. U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, April 29, that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8% in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — US home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending-home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8 percent in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. That is the lowest level since May 2011, when the housing market was still dealing with foreclosures and crashing prices from the Great Recession. Pending sales have fallen 16.3 percent from a year ago.