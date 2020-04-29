Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 21) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A yellow-billed loon, representing just the second state record, was briefly seen and photographed at Race Point in Provincetown.
Other birds at Race Point included 2 Pacific loons, 38 common murres, 170 razorbills, 8 Iceland gulls, 215 red-throated loons, 1,150 Northern gannets, plus a yellow-crowned night-heron at nearby Hatches Harbor.
A tricolored heron continued at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.
Indigo buntings turned up in yards in Centerville, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Orleans.
Other reports around the Cape included a rose-breasted grosbeak in Falmouth, a summer tanager in Sagamore Beach, 10 snow geese in Hyannis, a sora and a white-eyed vireo in Barnstable, a chimney swift in Brewster, a yellow-throated vireo in Eastham, and a little blue heron and a sooty shearwater in Orleans.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.