Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 21) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A yellow-billed loon, representing just the second state record, was briefly seen and photographed at Race Point in Provincetown.

Other birds at Race Point included 2 Pacific loons, 38 common murres, 170 razorbills, 8 Iceland gulls, 215 red-throated loons, 1,150 Northern gannets, plus a yellow-crowned night-heron at nearby Hatches Harbor.