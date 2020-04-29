Entertaining ourselves in 15-minute bursts

Every day for the past six weeks, we have been taking turns planning out-of-the-box, 15-minute experiences for one another. They have ranged from the sublime (looking through old photo albums, learning to foxtrot, responding to Love Letters on the Globe’s website) to the ridiculous (dressing up in each other’s clothes, popping bubble wrap, rolling vegetables down the stairs to see if potatoes or turnips are faster). It’s kept us connected and creative, and has given us something to look forward to.

GAIL AND BETSY LEONDAR-WRIGHT, Arlington