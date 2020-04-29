Seeing the world through freshly made-up eyes

With the lower half of my face covered by a mask every time I leave the house, I try to make the most of the visible space. The vibrant palettes that I accumulated and sat on, magpie-like, without actually using them (thanks, TJ Maxx) are finally seeing some use. My work-from-home wardrobe has settled into a rotation, but my eyelids are my blank canvas, never the same twice.

To my surprise, I find I’m putting on eye makeup more often than I used to. I can usually take it or leave it when it comes to makeup, and that hasn’t changed in the coronavirus era. But I notice I’m taking it frequently, even though — or maybe because — I have nowhere to go and no one to see.

Advertisement

There’s something therapeutic about it. As we’ve all learned by now, it’s hard to stop touching our faces. This little eye makeup ritual allows me to do just that with clean hands, giving myself the kind of gentle personal attention that I’ve been missing in isolation, separated from friends and family. As a bonus, putting on makeup means I’m less likely to idly touch my face or rub my eyes.

This could be practice for the next beauty trend, once there are beauty trends again. After all, if epidemiologists are right and cloth face coverings will be the new normal even past our stay-at-home phase, who’s going to be wearing a bold lip? East Asian YouTubers, used to wearing surgical masks for cold season, have been posting tips and tricks for mask-proof makeup since long before coronavirus — luxury cosmetics brand Shiseido posted one a year ago. In Hong Kong, mega-mall Harbour City recently teamed up with several brands to create eye looks designed to pop in combination with a protective mask. Compare this to the English-speaking side of Beauty YouTube, where influencers are just now catching on.

Advertisement

And I’m inspired. Pre-pandemic, I usually went for quick and subtle in my eye makeup, the better to get out the door. But with no one to see me futz it up, I’m making like Ms. Frizzle and taking chances, making mistakes, and getting messy.

If you’re looking for inspiration: Instagram’s #quarantinemakeup and #quarantineglam hashtags have no shortage of inventive dramatic eyes. If you’re new to the wild world of beauty tutorials: Look for YouTube videos that explicitly teach techniques instead of plugging a specific brand or product, especially if you’re trying to save money. Brianna Fox and Cosmobyhaley both teach useful basics of brushes and blending. Madeyewlook, a special effects artist who previously transformed herself into Harley Quinn (of the DC Comics universe) and Venom (from “Spider-Man”), recently released a video of five eyeliner looks to try when you’re bored at home. TheMakeupChair, an Ireland-based YouTuber, has a whole library of beginner-friendly looks that use only two colors and don’t demand a whole face of base makeup. If you have hooded eyes, and creases in your eyelids make them appear smaller, Alissa Ashley’s basics video is required viewing; from there, you can adapt everything else to fit your face.

When you wipe it off at the end of the day, it’s not about looking perfect. It’s not even about practicing for our first steps back into the sun. It’s about play — adding a few splashes of bright color to a situation where it’s easy to get stuck in the dreary dumps.

Advertisement

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.