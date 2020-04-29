In the window of one Cambridge gallery, Barack Obama

“People can just look at the window and see Pete’s work now,” said Cranna, a photographer himself. “They show the seriousness of the president’s office mixed with his humility, with [Obama] just being a person."

Gallery owner Greig Cranna started displaying the former president’s portraits in the gallery window three weeks ago. The images, taken by former White House press photographer Pete Souza, were originally intended for a month-long exhibit that was uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of passersby cluster around the Bridge Gallery in Cambridge every day to see Barack Obama — or, at least, photographs of him.

Between 50 and 75 people a day stop by the gallery, on Pemberton Street not far from Porter Square, during their walks, bike rides, and drives to the grocery store. There, they see photos of Obama mulling decisions in the Oval Office, visiting national monuments, or playing with his daughters. Sometimes so many people want to view the photos that they have to wait across the street for their turn (social distancing, after all, does not let up for anyone).

Gallery founder Greig Cranna said about 50 people drop by each day. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“I go there to work or to play guitar, and I see people up there constantly,” said Cranna, who lives blocks away from the gallery. “It’s extended beyond anything I expected it to be — a community experience.”

A few weeks into the stay-at-home order, Cranna grew tired of seeing the 50 pictures sit in the dark with no audience. So he pinned up the photographs in early April using a steel wire and hook system he had made for an earlier exhibit. The contraption holds six images at once, which he rotates every few days. Souza’s captions are included under each photo.

Immediately after the display went up, positive responses flooded in.

Parents emailed Cranna saying they use the photos to teach their house-bound children about compassion and kindness. Others said the display makes them nostalgic for a different administration, Cranna explained. One woman wrote him to say the gallery had become her daughter’s go-to spot, the place where she begins her morning runs.

Cranna thinks the display’s success can be credited to the lack of entertainment available right now.

“It’s such a hit because it’s one of the few things that still going on out there that you can see,” he said.

Souza’s photos were supposed to be shipped to New Hampshire this week. But with museums and galleries closed indefinitely, it’s possible the Cambridge display will remain for some months to come, which is good news for neighbors who enjoy dropping by the rotating exhibit.

“I wish I had set up a camera because it would’ve been fun to record the stream of people, how they react and smile,” said Cranna. “Maybe I still will.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.